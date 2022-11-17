Lodestar UM wins media mandate of BMW India

17 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Lodestar UM has successfully retained auto giant BMW India’s integrated media duties. The win came on the heels of a multi-agency pitch held through March to October. The account will continue to be led out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

Speaking about the momentous development, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, said: “We are thrilled to be chosen as the integrated media partner for an iconic global brand like BMW. The continuation of our five-year old journey speaks volumes of how successful the partnership has been in making BMW one of the most desirable brands in the country. The premium auto market in India has witnessed stellar growth in 2022, and there is a growing opportunity to welcome newer customers to this segment. The adoption of our proprietary Futureproof planning process will continue to unleash maximum value by connecting BMW to its audiences through seamless journeys across touchpoints.”