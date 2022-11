Livon launches a self-check guide for breast cancer

25 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Livon, a hair serum brand from Marico Limited, has released a self-check guide to prevent breast cancer. The 40-second video with the hashtag #KeepAbreastAndLivon, the brand urges women to check for breast cancer every month in an effort to beat the disease.

Notes a communique: “Livon has partnered with Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, a breast cancer survivor herself, to guide followers in the right way to self-check. Conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy’s Content Force, the video emphasises the importance of self-check for every woman.”