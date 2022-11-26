Lintas bosses Amer Jaleel & Virat Tandon rumoured to be turning entrepreneurs

25 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Every few years, just as one thinks the ship is sailing rather smoothly, there is a surprise announcement of the big bosses of Lintas moving on.

It happened with R Balki, Joseph George, Arun Iyer and now the duo of Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon. Jaleel has been Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of the MullenLowe Lintas Group and Tandon has been Group CEO. They are, like their predecessors, reported to be turning entrepreneurs. They had taken charge in September 2018.

Subramanyeswar S, popularly known as Subbu, who has been the long-standing Chief Strategy officer – Asia Pacific & Head of Global Planning Council of MullenLowe Group is said to be the new Group CEO.

When contacted, Jaleel said he was on vacation. A representative of the the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group told MxMIndia that there is no announcement made so far