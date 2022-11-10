Kriti Sanon roped in as brand ambassador for Skechers

09 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Skechers India lifestyle footwear brand has roped in actress Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador. Sanon will be the face of the fashion and lifestyle categories for the brand and appear in the upcoming Skechers Street campaign-the brand’s trendy line of streetwear sneakers.

Commenting on this association, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia said: “Skechers began operating in India sighting a huge potential in the footwear market ten years ago. Kriti is a fashion icon for young consumers, and her influence paired with Skechers’ aim to increase awareness about fashion without compromising on comfort, makes this association organic and effortless. With Kriti being the face of Skechers for the fashion and lifestyle category, we aim to widen our brand appeal and increase our reach throughout India.”