Kaushik Datta joins Cheil as ECD

08 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Cheil India has appointed Kaushik Datta as Executive Creative Director (ECD). Datta’s last stint was at Leo Burnett. He was helming their New Delhi office while also managing the pan-India duties of Art & Design. In his current role, he will report to Cheil India’s CCO-Vikash Chemjong.

Said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India: “It’s exciting times for us at Cheil. Not only in terms of the type of work we are trying to do but also in terms of the type of talent we are attracting. And now with Kaushik coming in with his talent and experience and rigour and enthusiasm, it’s another shot in the arm for us!”

Added Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India: “We are pleased to welcome Kaushik Datta to the Cheil family. He is a well-known name in the industry and brings with him a wealth of experience that will help Cheil deliver the best transformational work to our clients.”