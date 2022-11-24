Kalyan Jewellers unveils campaign for football-themed jewellery

23 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

With FIFA World Cup having kickstarted, Kalyan Jewellers has launched a brand new football-themed jewellery – Es Vida. The brand has kickstarted the campaign with professional footballer Sweety Devi. The limited edition jewellery designs of Es Vida pays tribute to the country’s vibrant football culture.

Talking about the football memorabilia, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said: “We are delighted to introduce Es Vida to the passionate and enthusiastic football community in India and the Middle East. We believe that these all-new soccer-inspired designs will be something that the footballing community would love to wear and flaunt, as they celebrate this game season. In a brand first, we have associated with India’s football icons for the Es Vida campaign, and we hope that fan’s for whom football is life, will embrace Es Vida.”