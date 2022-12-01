Jindal Shadeed Oman and W+K India collaborate for FIFA 2022

30 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel, privately owned integrated steel producer in the Persian Gulf Region (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Wieden+Kennedy India creative agency, have collaborated to bring alive Oman’s love for Football during FIFA 2022. ‘The Steel Of Oman’ campaign by W+K India celebrates Omani culture and sportsmanship.

Said Santosh Padhi (PADDY) Chief Creative Officer, W+K India: “The whole Jindal Shadeed team and especially Mr. Venkatesh Jindal (Chairman) had massive faith in us and gave us full creative freedom to get this narrative right. This piece isn’t about selling more steel or chest thumping about being a market leader. Instead, Jindal Shadeed wanted to honestly celebrate the real steel of the nation i.e. the people, culture, their spirit and passion for the game. There was a conscious decision to pitch the film into beautiful arty non-ady-space, as we all were very clear we didn’t want another ad in the midst of celeb centric football clutter during this FIFA World Cup. We wanted this to be as authentic as it could get. It was a challenge to work with real people, non-actors, and a stunning yet daunting Omani terrain but thanks to Ayappa and gang, we went above and beyond to bring that alive.”

Added Harssha Shetty, CEO, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel: “Football has been a much-loved sport that has brought the country together. While our new campaign has football at its heart, our film is also a journey through the authentic traditions of the country, its rich culture, and its strong values. Most importantly, it celebrates the people of Oman. Through this campaign, Jindal Shadeed seeks to further weave itself into the social fabric of Oman. At Jindal Shadeed, we will continue to deepen our relationship with the Sultanate through initiatives that drive meaningful impact in society.”