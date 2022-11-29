It’s official now: Exit Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon, Enter Subbu as new Group CEO

28 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

MullenLowe Group has announced the appointment of S Subramanyeswar, aka Subbu, as the Group Chief Executive Officer of MullenLowe Lintas Group India, effective immediately. MxMIndia was the first to report on Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon moving on.

In a strategic realignment from the previous model, all functions of the group will now report to Subbu. In addition, Subbu will continue to directly lead the Strategy function for the Group in India and maintain his role as Chief Strategy Officer for the MullenLowe APAC region.

Speaking about the new era, Alex Leikikh, Chairman of MullenLowe Group and Executive Vice President of Interpublic Group, said: “During these transformative times where we are all facing many challenges, I believe, there is no better person to lead MullenLowe Lintas Group than Subbu. He is a proven leader with hard-core strategic skills, business imagination and the ability to bring people together. Subbu has a global perspective on how brands, communication and technology will intersect in the future. He’s also a big believer in brand purpose. This combination is exactly what we need as the company enters the next chapter.

As we move into this new era, I want to thank Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon for their dedication, passion and leadership throughout the years for us and all of our clients. I wish them the best on their next endeavours.”

Since joining the company in 2011, Subbu has played a leading role in MullenLowe Lintas Group becoming the No.1 agency in India and APAC, and No.2 globally on the Effie Index ranking. MullenLowe Lintas Group was also awarded ‘Agency of the year’ several times at India and APAC Effies, and by Tambuli, Campaign South Asia, Ad Age, and WARC with Subbu helming the leadership from the strategy end.

Excited about his new responsibility Subbu said, “Lintas is one of those extraordinary institutions to have truly impacted Indian society for decades through big, bold, culture-leading ideas based on a decisive stand taken by the brand. I couldn’t be more honoured to have been given the charge to lead the company at a very important time. The opportunity that lies ahead in an ever-expanding world of possibilities is limitless, but to seize it, we must focus precisely, move at a rapid pace, and be transformational. A big part of my job is to widen our creative and strategic aperture to innovatively apply technology and talent to solve new problems for clients, for people, and the world at large. I’m excited, grounded on the challenges, and upbeat, all at once.”