IndiaDonates hands PR mandate to Lion Entertainment

22 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

India Donates, an entity and a flagship initiative of DevPro, a software engineering services company, has tied up with public relations and communications agency Lion Entertainment to roll out the second phase of its ‘Synergy and Sustainability Symposium-II’.

Speaking about the overall event and the association with Lion Entertainment, Sandeep Sharma, Founder of India Donates said: “The Synergy and Sustainability Symposium is a platform for different change agents to come together and look for answers to the most pressing social development questions in the country. We at INDIAdonates are big proponents of creating partnerships to multiply long-term impact. While at the first symposium we looked at effective synergies between the different sections of development institutions, at Synergy and Sustainability Series II, we want to focus on sustainability of development work.”

Added Pooja Valeja, Founder and CEO, Lion Entertainment: “We have worked with IndiaDonates in the past and seen their dedication and efforts genuinely put into making the country a better place and also help the backward that require them. It would be our constant attempt to ensure that we are putting out the right messaging and speaking the story in a very authentic way so that the efforts taken by the organisation reach the right people and they could make the most of it. We have worked with them in the past and hope to live up to their expectations yet again.”