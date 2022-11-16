IIFL Wealth & Asset Management is now 360 One

16 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

IIFL Wealth & Asset Management firm has rebranded itself as 360 One.

Said Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 One: “360 One is an embodiment of two words that are extremely important to us – ‘360’ represents the holistic view we take of the ‘One’ person whose interests are always first: Our Client. We believe that the new name conveys the values and strengths of our past and our aspirations for the future.”