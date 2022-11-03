Hrithik roped to endorse Probus

03 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Probus Insurance Broker has announced its association with actor Hrithik Roshan as its Brand Ambassador. With this partnership, Probus aims to take forward the brand narrative of #AapkaSaathiAapkaSaarthi.

Speaking of the association, Rakesh Goyal, Director of Probus said: “We’re excited to partner with Hrithik as our brand ambassador as he exudes and resonates with the brand’s ethos of intelligence and dynamism. With his popularity among the masses and the youth, his appeal remains unrivaled. This association will assist us in reaching consumers/end users across age groups, and enable us to instill trust and educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner. We are excited about the opportunities that our collaboration will provide.”