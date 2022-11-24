Hindware launches third leg of social campaign

23 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Hindware, the sanitaryware and bathroom solutions brand, has launched the third leg of its social campaign ‘Build a Toilet, Build her Future’. The initiative which started on World Toilet Day in 2020 has been able to construct more than 250 toilets in schools across the states of Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh impacting the lives of more than a million girls. Hindware has partnered with Ma My Anchor Foundation, a non-profit organisation, for the scheme.

Said Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited said: “At Hindware, we have a vision to empower people with everything that we do. When we launched ‘Build a Toilet, build her Future’ project two years ago with the goal of bringing millions of girls to school and ensuring they have the right to equality and inclusion, we had no idea that this would become a movement. As our project enters its third year, we can’t thank our partners and allies enough for not only supporting but also contributing in big ways. We will continue to raise awareness for hygienic sanitation, and we encourage people to spread the message and take part in this cause.”

Added Charu Malhotra Bhatia, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited: “Girls in India drop out of school due to a lack of clean toilets. The lack of proper sanitation facilities affects teenage girls the most as they are forced to miss school for a few days every month. Eventually, they fall behind in their class and prefer to drop out completely. In 2020 on World Toilet Day, Hindware began its mission to send them back to school, by helping build toilets in schools. Carrying forward the same initiative, for the third consecutive year, Hindware is determined to make sure girls don’t miss school again.”