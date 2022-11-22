Hamdard launches brand campaign for Safi tonic

22 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Hamdard Laboratories has launched a new brand campaign for Safi tonic. The 360-degree media campaign film has been conceptualised and written by Dentsu, Delhi, and features actor Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur.

Said Suman Varma, CMO of Hamdard Laboratories: “The first thing we notice about people when we meet them, is their personality and their skin. Bright skin always adds to one’s aura. Safi aids not just in treating acne /pimples, but its usage over time gives one glowing skin.It removes dark spots, and eliminates toxins from the body and gives bright glowing skin naturally. Safi is your Skin Expert. Try it for yourself to know its benefit.”

Added Abdul Majeed, Chairman, and Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division): “Health and wellness deserve the highest priority today. Today’s people are conscious of their health and outer appearances alike. It is my belief that when people eat well, sleep well, and keep their bodies cleansed of impurities the result is not just great. It is miraculous.”