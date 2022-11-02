Grapes bags digital AOR mandate for Faces Canada

02 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Grapes, an integrated marketing agency, has bagged the digital media mandate for Faces Canada cosmetic brand. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Said Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes: “We are really looking forward to work with Faces Canada. As a premium cosmetic brand, it is part of a niche industry and this brings to forefront our proficiency in leaving behind a strong recall value amongst the audience for the brand with the help of our ingenious campaigns”.

Added Devkey Advani, Creative Director, Faces Canada: “We’re a brand that cares and we never compromise on quality, which can be seen in all our products; they’re good-for-skin AND high-performance. Just like our clutter-breaking products, we needed unique digital messaging to amplify visibility amongst the target audience. With content becoming massy and cluttered, it’s become imperative more than ever to stand apart from the noise. Grapes coming in with their expertise to efficiently lead the digital presence made it easy for use to choose them without any second thoughts. We look forward to reaching creative milestones together in the coming time.”