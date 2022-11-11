Government intervention in media must end

11 Nov,2022

By Ranjona Banerji

No matter how awful news outlets are and how bad their journalism is, government intervention is worse. It is our nursery mentality which wants the government to step in when something goes wrong, even when government is an essential part of the problem.

News has to be independent of as many influences as possible, for it to be worthwhile to the consumer, whether reader or viewer or both. All too often you hear people saying X, Y channel is so bad, its news is so biased, why can’t the government do something.

And what can or will the government do, if it controls what the media can or cannot show? Well, we already see that in many of our news channels and some of our other outlets. You don’t even have to go as far as state-owned broadcast media like All India Radio and Doordarshan. You get party and government propaganda masquerading as news. You see pretend journalists and some real journalists who should know better pushing party and government propaganda.

In an already skewed and biased environment the recent Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rule that television channels must broadcast on themes of “national interest” for 30 minutes a day is a giant step in the wrong direction. It is not the government’s business what an entertainment or news outlet broadcasts, as long as it does not break the laws of the land. To direct media outlets to carry anything, of national interest or not, goes directly against the freedoms provided in Article 19 of the Constitution.

It is television which governments target, not just for their reach, but because current broadcasting regulations make government intervention easy. The same new rules have brought some aspects of the broadcast media into the 21st century, but what one hand giveth the other taketh away.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/centre-deregulates-uplinking-of-satellite-tv-channels-heres-why-3504929

Although the I&B secretary claims that channels are “free to create their own content”, the very fact of the rule is a contravention of the media’s right to freedom of expression.

In fact, the time will soon come when we must seriously discuss why we need a ministry of Information and Broadcasting, why we still need state-owned media and why the broadcast industry’s strings are pulled by government like a toddler in reins.

After 75 years of Independence, we need a truly independent media. Without any government intervention in broadcast rules or paper import or digital space. Let the state-run media become licensed, where we all pay fees so that it is independent of political manipulation. It is only then what we can become truly adult.

It is bad enough that so many sections of the media capitulate without being asked to, that media owners lack integrity and courage. We see the results of a population fed on misinformation and publicity campaigns. Free choice, free speech all these will soon be in name only.

The attached screenshot in fact makes it clear just how much control the government wants. And the more you give in, the more you find you will eventually lose.

This one is on us.

And we’re losing for sure.

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She writes on MxMIndia on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her views here are personal