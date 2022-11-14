Godrej launches New Age ABC on Children’s Day

14 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Godrej Group introduced a new version of ABC song that’s contemporary. With a vision of replacing the traditional ABC with the new-age ABC, Godrej Group has tied up with Teach For India for an onground partnership.

Speaking on the launch of the New ABC song, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer at the Godrej Group, said: “It is imperative that children learn and inculcate the right attitudes and habits at a tender age. Since Children’s Day is extra special for us at Godrej, we thought of gifting our kids with a song that will help them become better individuals tomorrow even as they learn the basics of the alphabet. The new ABC song will therefore be an appropriate introduction to learning for the children of today.

Added Shaheen Mistri, CEO and Founder Trustee, Teach For India: “At Teach For India, we keep children at the centre of everything that we do. We want every child to reach their truest potential by giving them access to an excellent, reimagined education. With the new-age ABCDs, we can start to sow the seeds of what children can truly imagine for themselves, for others, and for India.”

Said Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman at Creativeland Asia: “With so many things changing around us over the last couple of years, we thought kids should have a new set of things to remember and learn. Therefore, this new-age ABC song”.