Global Creator Network wins digital media mandate of Ajio

02 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Ajio, the online fashion e-retailer and Reliance Retail’s digital commerce initiative, has recently given its social and content mandate to OML Entertainment’s branded content arm – Global Creator Network (GCN). As a part of the mandate, GCN will build a brand strategy, creative first social campaigns with IPs, creator activations and enable the brand to build a community of like-minded people across various social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram..

Commenting on the win, Devarshi Shah, Senior Vice President – branded content,GCN, said, “As a team, we are excited to be associated with a popular and loved brand like Ajio. It would be interesting to build a fresh line of digital communication strategies that is futuristic yet relevant in today’s time. Our focus will be to create meaningful, innovative and fresh content strategies. The aim is to keep the brand ahead of the competition with campaigns that click.”