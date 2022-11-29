Future Generali to observe International Day of Disabled Persons

28 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) is observing Divers‘Ability’ to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3. To commemorate the start of Divers‘Abilty’ Week, the company has released a short video as part of the #DISABLEDBYYOURJUDGEMENT campaign.

Said Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance: “The Divers’Ability’ week celebrations at FGII is aimed at breaking inherent biases in the workplace and bridge the gap between our diverse employees in a healthy and innovative way. The video takes the narrative ahead and conveys the campaign’s central message: Your Judgment is My Disability. When we see a specially-abled individual, it is easy to paint them with the brush of their disability and ignore their individualities and contributions in the workplace. Instead of telling them how you feel, the video demonstrates how it is time for us to listen. This Divers‘Ability’ week, our goal is to look at things through a positive lens, with an emphasis on ability and break biases in context to work environment. We are extremely proud to be an inclusive employer and invite anyone with the necessary skills to join our team and embark on a rewarding journey.”