FoxyMoron appoints Alin Choubey as Business Head – North

21 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

FoxyMoron Media Solutions has appointed Alin Choubey as Business Head – North. Choubey, who will be reporting to Prachi Bali, FoxyMoron’s National Head of Client Partnerships, will be fortifying the agency’s North operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron said: “Alin is a formidable force who has an unwavering drive to propel FoxyMoron’s vision and mission forward. In him we see the acumen, experience and leadership qualities to lead the growing team in the North to create their best work. His diligence in understanding our client needs and doing what it takes to meet their business goals is an asset for our network and all our partners.”