Filter Coffee wins Lacto Calamine mandate

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Filter Coffee Co., digital marketing and social media agency, has bagged the social media and production mandate for Piramal Pharma Limited’s skincare brand Lacto Calamine. Along with creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital strategies, the agency will also be responsible for overall social content and product photoshoots.

According to the Managing Director, Akash Mehrotra, Lacto Calamine: “Lacto Calamine has a wide range of oil control backed skincare solutions that cater to the needs of oily skin. The agency’s vision aligns very well with our approach and through this, we hope and look forward to keeping our audience engaged while creating an impactful shift on social media.”

Anuja Deora, Founder, of Filter Coffee Co., added: “We are excited to be entering into a partnership with a brand like Lacto Calamine, which aims to create remarkable skincare solutions.” Our dedicated team at Filter Coffee Co aspires to achieve game-changing results. This will not only lay the foundation of a close partnership but will also give phenomenal results in the days to come.”