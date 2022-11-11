Dhoni to promote Navi financial services

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Sachin Bansal-backed Navi financial services company has appointed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will be the face of Navi’s branding initiatives. The company recently launched its first campaign to promote its various financial services.

Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder, Navi Group said: “We are thrilled to introduce MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador and the newest member of the Navi family. He personifies trust, ambition, and dedication – qualities that resonate powerfully with Navi and all we stand for, making him the ideal brand ambassador. Associating with him, in my opinion, would greatly enhance the value of our brand and forward our mission to provide every Indian with simple, affordable, and reliable financial services.”