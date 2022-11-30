Dentsu appoints Unmesh Pawar as CPO, India & South Asia

29 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Speeding up its growth journey, Dentsu has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Unmesh Pawar as Chief People Officer (CPO) for India and South Asia. In his new role, Pawar will report to Luke Speers, Chief People Officer, Dentsu APAC, and Peter Huijboom, Interim CEO, Dentsu India.

Speaking on the appointment, Speers said: “We are delighted to have Unmesh joining us. His experience and performance over a long period of time perfectly align with the transformational nature of developing people strategies and products fit for the future. The path ahead for this great market is incredibly exciting and I very much look forward to partnering with him to enhance the way our employees experience Dentsu every day.”

Sunil Seth, who has been supporting the network as Human Resource Director-South Asia, will continue to maintain his role in Dentsu India. He will report to Pawar and focus on the People function’s operations, making sure these are set up for success.