Dell launches video campaign for cybersecurity

22 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

With Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 coming to a close, Dell Technologies India has launched a video-led social media campaign in line with its theme – #FortifyYourSecurity. It was conceptualised by 20:20 MSL and the communications team at Dell Technologies, the campaign created an avenue for people to share their experiences and initiate a conversation around cybersecurity at large.

Said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India: “Cybersecurity is no longer a boardroom discussion, rather a reality for anyone who is connected to the internet. That’s the message we wanted to drive with our campaign – #FortifyYourSecurity. With the campaign video series, our goal was to encourage an actionable dialogue around safeguarding oneself from cyber threats and data breaches in a simple and relatable manner. We are delighted to have collaborated with CXOs, executives, and content creators to help us further our mission of building a cyber resilient future.”