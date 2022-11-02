DDB Mudra joins MTV Hustle to launch first AI-powered rapper

By Our Staff

DDB Mudra Group has partnered with MTV Hustle 2.0, a rap/hip-hop reality show, to launch ‘BotHard’ – an AI-powered rapper. The campaign offers a unique tech innovation and consumer engagement experience. It is conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group.

Speaking on the initiative, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said: “MTV has always been about bold visions and big moves. ‘BotHard’ is an example of disruptive, transmedia storytelling that complements the raison d’être for Realme MTV Hustle 2.0. With this initiative, we hope to redefine the consumer experience for our Gen-Z and millennial fans.”

Added Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18: “At MTV, we focus on strategic and innovative experiences across multiple youth touch-points. We are at the cusp of exciting possibilities with AI to drive narratives, recall value and immersive consumer engagement. With the confluence of avant-garde technology and a multi-platform approach we developed ‘BotHard’, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered rapper, to further put the spotlight on real, unmatched talent curated by Realme MTV Hustle 2.0.”

Speaking on the campaign, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said: “While this idea is built on cutting-edge technology, the most exciting part for us was how true it had to stay to hip-hop culture for it to be accepted by the audience. It lives at the right intersection of culture, creativity, and technology.”