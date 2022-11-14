Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There were celebrations in India because Pakistan lost the T20 Finale. Sad, or is this an expected part of India-Pak rivalry? A rival’s rival is a friend?

14 Nov,2022

Did we upset our Wizard with Words? Well, perhaps. But we could not have asked this question. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. There were celebrations in India because Pakistan lost the T20 Finale. Sad, or is this an expected part of India-Pak rivalry? A rival’s rival is a friend?

A. It is a sweeping generalisation and there is no statistical proof of your surmise. Being a lover of sports, I think we should be supportive of a good game and the deserving team wins. Real sportsmanship is about accepting victory and defeat with equanimity. I am sure no one wants to lose but that’s part of any game. One has to learn from each and move on to progress.

I feel Pakistan has progressed tremendously from where they were in the league table and so did England after losing to Ireland. So it’s about resilience and indomitable spirit that are worthy of celebrating. There would be more T20 tournaments. But we must not pander to besmirching the spirit of sportsmanship.