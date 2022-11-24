Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Television & digital may have greater reach than print, but Jio Cinema still took a jacket ad to promote its Fifa World Cup coverage? Your views?

Q. Television and digital may have greater reach than print, but Jio Cinema still took a jacket ad to promote its Fifa World Cup coverage? Your views?

A. That’s the power of the print media in the Indian context, where algorithms are not the only factor that help determine media vehicle selection process. Let’s face one fact: in India, the print media is still the most trusted medium and it exerts disproportionate (compared to its reach) influence on the population. As the print audience is placed in the upper echelons of Indian society (because of the requirement of literacy to access it and the range of news and depth of analysis that it provides), to get rub off effect of trust, etc, any topical announcement/ launch/ has to keep leading print titles into the media consideration set. Why just Jio?! Look at the WhatApp campaign that is running now in print or Google’s as well when it advertises.

It’s the richness of reach and the quality of trust that print media enjoys in the age of Fake News that distinguishes the medium from others. So the decision of Jio Cinema to release the campaign in print media makes sense.