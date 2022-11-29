Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Small to big retailers went to town last week with a Black Friday sale. Bizarre isn’t it, with no Thanksgiving observed in India, and the fact that Diwali, amongst a few others, is bigger?

The question is self-explanatory, and the answer, well, makes sense. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 28 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Small to big retailers went to town last week with a Black Friday sale. Bizarre isn’t it, with no Thanksgiving observed in India, and the fact that Diwali, amongst a few others, is bigger? So perhaps a month before Diwali…?

A. I understand from where you are coming. I agree that Black Friday is a western concept. But if one shifts focus away from geography to triggers of consumer demand, apart from the usual ones like Diwali etc, in the current context of tepid consumer sentiment towards consumption, I feel a periodic bahaanato splurge isn’t a bad idea. In a global marketplace, borrowing of ideas need not necessarily be a counter-culture.