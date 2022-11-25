Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Meta is said to be India’s largest media company. Should we surprised?

25 Nov,2022

These figures were highlighted in well-known journalist Vanita Kohli Khandekar’s column in Business Standard. We couldn’t not have asked him a question on this, which we did today. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 25 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Meta is said to be India’s largest media company. Should we surprised?

A. I am not surprised. It was on the cards for quite some time as India emerged as one of Meta’s biggest markets. But it’s an unfair comparison as Meta is a global company and has been pumping resources to increase userbase to a point that it could leverage the platform for advertisers. This is the sunny side.

But even Meta has started feeling woes in Indian market due to dominantly male userbase and women reportedly avoiding it on content issues. Meta investors have also started questioning its dwindling revenues. I am not suggesting that Meta’s Number 1 status in India would get diluted by the aforesaid challenges. These challenges are encountered by any leader at some point of their upward journey and I am sure the organisation would respond to it to ensure market dominance.