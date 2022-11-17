Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s World Philosophy Day today. Which means it’s your day given that you can put a philosophical spin on anything under the sun! How do you do that?

The question was meant to provoke and get a philosophical spin to our answer. The former didn’t happen, the latter did. As you’ll figure by reading Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. It’s World Philosophy Day today. Which means it’s your day given that you can put a philosophical spin on anything under the sun! How do you do that?

A. It has nothing to do with me , but I personally feel that a philosophical perspective is very crucial to get out of the mediocrity emanating out of perfunctoriness.

Philosophy, I feel, opens the mind for new concepts and innovative ideas. It engenders critical and independent thinking. It is true globally. It’s importance has never been so important, as it is today, thanks to myopic thinking that is plaguing the world due to increasing global conflict, reverse globalisation, rise of narrow nationalistic jingoism, climate crisis, sabre-rattling and lack of compassion and tolerance etc. Global leaders need to pause and reflect how to prevent this harakiri of human and the planet’s existence by evaluating all issues from a philosophical perspective and then act in the larger interest of humanity. But it can’t certainly be done by observing a day. It has to be a global credo and the comity of Nations have to collectively commit to its daily observance. Easier said than done, to say the least.