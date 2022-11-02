Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given your response to our question on newspapers taking a day or two or three off, would you be cool with digital and television also doing the same. The rank and file there also need some respite, na?

02 Nov,2022

So he calls us a “white collar, privileged person”!!! Ha ha. But we stand by our view, even though twice over he has made us believe that our argument (or question) was bunkum. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Asymmetric comparison. In case of digital and news television, the content generating team have duties in shifts. Generally the employees have shifts of eight hours or so. There are compensatory offs. They have compensation and promotions. Have we heard that a hawker has been promoted or he can take off as part of his job or he has been given a hike beyond his commission? I can imagine that as a white collar, privileged person, it’s difficult to empathise with blue collar workers and their work challenges. Marx and his ideology is out of fashion anyway in today’s post-modern society.