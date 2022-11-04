Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given that Diwali-led Festive Season 2022 is now past us, what’s the mood on the Street? Jubilant or Despondent?

04 Nov,2022

Our now-regular question pre-season, post-season and in-season.Without further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 4 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Given that Diwali-led Festive Season 2022 is now past us, what’s the mood on the Street? Jubilant or Despondent?

A. The general mood as I discern is of cautious optimism, experiment without profligacy, leverage the innovation/ startup culture that is dominating the India growth story, etc. There are global and local headwinds, yet India is showing positive signs of drive towards growth aspirations. I think that India can show better growth rates in the coming years as political ambitions of China are stymied by contradictions. Through the China +1 approach globally, a few countries are well-poised to craft a different growth orbit and India can be one of them. There are many indicators for that.

In others words, jubilant or despondency can be a sector-specific and company-specific affair. But directionally, India story is going to be positive.