Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar from Nov 20. Your sentiments on the biggest sporting action in the world? Goodbye, cricket?

November 18 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar from Nov 20. Your sentiments on the biggest sporting action in the world? Goodbye, cricket?

A. There is no doubt that World Cup football creates a platform for countries, all over the world, to share a sporting moment together and engage in possible constructive negotiations amongst Nations. If I recall, FIFA commented once that “Football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.” With Russia being banned from participation, and Ukraine still aiming to qualify for a spot, there is an opportunity to see resiliency on display from Ukrainians on the field and solidarity from other competing nations. Besides, regional football enthusiasm could get a boost.

But the above are more macro factors. All of us are aware that there have been controversies and debates about Qatar holding the the FIFA World Cup. This column is not a forum to debate on that. I think audience (read fans of soccer) would be glued to the screens for the matches , apart from those at the stadiums at Qatar. Indirectly, economies of the world would get a fillip as there would be lot of travel and tourism around the event.

I don’t think FIGA would mean goodbye to cricket. Each has its individual and collective passion but fundamentally fans of sports are fans and they are obsessed with the games, and not substituting one sporting event for the other. There can be exceptions but that proves the rule.