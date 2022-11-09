Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Elon Musk is quite a character. Paid more to buy Twitter, sacked 50% staff and then called back some people as well. Now, after all this, would you find it safe to drive a Tesla?

08 Nov,2022

Incorrigible. Those 12 characters are best to describe the man. Or perhaps worse. We asked Dr Bhaskar Das a questions for the November 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Elon Musk is quite a character. Paid more to buy Twitter, sacked 50% staff and then called back some people as well. Now, after all this, would you find it safe to drive a Tesla?

A. Yes, I admit I am also confused. Twitter, as a global brand might face some setback, unless Mr Musk has a unique plan to prove all critics wrong. He has another trouble of fighting some legal case where he has to defend his mindboggling compensation package (56 billion) at Tesla Inc against claims that it unjustly enriches him without his full-time presence in the company. So Mr Musk’s plate is full. But it appears to me that Twitter might sully his supra-idiosyncratic talent (as created through his various unusual investments in various companies), unless he has something up his sleeve and it would unravel in the near future. As of now, his stated vision of widespread verification leading to democratisation of journalism (you should feel happy!) and empower the voice of people might not salvage Twitter of its business challenges or delete the emotional scar amongst its workforce ( present or sacked).

Having said that, I would reiterate that Mr Musk must have some method in his seemingly aggressive style— we may not have any idea of connecting the right dots. After all, he is the richest man of the world for nothing. It may be too early to write the final verdict. We need to wait and watch.

I take this opportunity to express my astonishment about your linking of volatility at Twitter and the risk of driving Tesla. My imagination has not yet been expert in grappling with such asymmetric correlation-ship.