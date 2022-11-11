Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | And we were all so excited about Rishi Sunak becoming British Prime Minister. His country has taken us to the cleaners!

11 Nov,2022

Not the happiest of questions to ask, but then it was, as the Guardian called it, a marmalising of the Indian attack. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. And we were all so excited about Rishi Sunak becoming British Prime Minister. His country has taken us to the cleaners!

A. The semifinal contest looked so un-semifinal like. Indian T20 match experts looked so mediocre. Losing a semifinal match isn’t the issue. One can at most be feeling bad. But the way we lost is incredible. There was no semblance of a real fight. England has outclassed us in every segment of the game. And your question seems so reflective of the sentiments of the majority. Now we should feel happy in the same way as we felt when Rishi Sunak became PM of the UK. Some way to experience solace!