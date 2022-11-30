Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A speech by a news media big boss has gone viral and it exposes heavy duty sycophancy towards a political party. Should media owners stay away from such overt attempts to please political rulers?

29 Nov,2022

The question is self-explanatory, and the answer, well, puts an interesting spin on the entire issue. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the November 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. A speech by a news media big boss has gone viral and it exposes heavy duty sycophancy towards a political party. While there may be business interests at play, should media owners stay away from such overt attempts to please political rulers?

A. I am an ardent advocate of freedom of speech. Hence any communication in public domain has to be respected. Human minds loves to dissect and deduct as per their proclivity towards a point of view. There is nothing right or wrong about a standpoint. So it is everyone’s fundamental right to align with a viewpoint that coincides with a political party. By your logic, the whole country is aligned to a political party, dominantly. What’s wrong in it if the electorates feel that the promised delivery has been happening? Other political parties are not barred from promising deliveries as per expectations of the electorates. They have been trying and biting the dust, more often than not.

The normative approach that you recommended about media owners abjuring the path of appeasement of ruling class, appears to me to be a case of realised perception and were not purported to be a strategic intent of the media owner. One can’t be objective in subjective matters. What say? I shall be happy if you don’t agree. That’s the Intoxication of Democracy.