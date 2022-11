Danone India launches campaign for Protinex

15 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Protinex, the nutrition drink and flagship brand of Danone India, has launched its new campaign. The campaign is a part of ‘The Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’, an endeavour to sensitize Indian adults across age groups on the integral role of protein in improving physical health and hence overall well-being.

On the launch of the campaign, Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India said: “Being an Indian Parent is a full-time job. You cannot afford to take even a day off. With growing age and hectic schedule, maintaining adequate protein and nutrient intake becomes more and more critical. Through this campaign, we are trying to shed light on how inadequate protein intake can, not only have an impact on our life but also on our little ones.”