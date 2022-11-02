Dalmia Cement launches campaign

01 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has successfully launched the ‘Shubh Shubh Banao’ campaign to leverage the festive season for building brand awareness and enhancing user engagement through online and offline initiatives. The core thought behind the campaign is to project Dalmia Cement’s expertise in the construction domain.

Said Minal Srivastava, Deputy Executive Director, Dalmia Cement: “Building your own home is such a huge mix of all sorts of emotions for any consumer; it’s about a desire, a dream, a fantasy bordering on obsession at times. Mostly while any home builder is trying to make rational decisions in the entire process but at times there is a huge element of luck and auspiciousness that is playing in his mind which cannot be quantified or defined. Shubh Shubh Banao campaign tries to voice this element. It is a fresh approach towards looking at the entire process with a little bit of humour and ensuring that the end consumer engages and identifies with the content.”