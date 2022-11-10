CommsCredible buys cricket league franchise

09 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

CommsCredible, PR tech startup, announced its involvement in the newly declared India Super League (ISL), by acquiring the Gurgaon franchise. The company has named its franchise as ‘Gurgaon InCredibles’. Note Gurgaon, not Gurugram.

Set to commence in March next year, ISL is a franchise style cricket tournament launched in India by Last Man Stands (LMS), the amateur T20 cricket league, with cricketer AB de Villiers as global ambassador.

Unveiling the new team, CommsCredible founder Aman Dhall said: “We are delighted to announce CommsCredible’s new team, ‘Gurgaon InCredibles’, as part of our association with Last Man Stands. Cricket is a religion in India and to have LMS India Super League 2023 as partners is a landmark moment for us. As owners of an amateur T20 cricket league, they will bring in immense value to our brand’s genesis story which has always batted for an active lifestyle and endorsed sports and wellness initiatives since its inception.”