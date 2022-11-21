Colvyn Harris to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

21 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) announced that the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 will be conferred on senior advertising professional Colvyn Harris. This is the highest honour to be given to an individual in India for his/ her outstanding contribution to the advertising industry.

Making the announcement, Anupriya Acharya, President, AAAI, said: “Colvyn Harris is in every sense a true pioneer and visionary. Apart from singlehandedly making JWT a top agency, he has also contributed significantly to the industry in various capacities, including as President of AAAI. He’s been a key driver and pivotal force in establishing Goafest as the largest advertising festival in India. I am pleased to say that the entire committee was unanimous in selecting Colvyn as this year’s AAAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner. He is truly deserving of this honour.”

Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, and Arvind Sharma amongst others.