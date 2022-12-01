Cleartrip rolls out Clear Advantage campaign

30 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Cleartrip, the online travel agency that’s now part of Flipkart, has unveiled a new campaign ‘Clear Advantage’. The ad films focuses on how to get out of penalties around cancellations in travel. Every film is punctuated with a tagline – ‘Isse accha Cleartrip kar lete’. Aligned with the Challenger Brand narrative, this campaign offers a unique glimpse into the tendencies of the masses and Cleartrip’s ability to address these better than any other OTA player in the market.

Commenting on the campaign, Kunal Dubey, CMO, Cleartrip said: “The desire to explore is an innate human expression. At Cleartrip, we celebrate this desire and constantly strive to make travel more accessible and inclusive for all. Cleartrip’s Clear Advantage was borne out of this intent. As a brand, we don’t just rely on price parity; when a customer chooses us, they are guaranteed a seamless and unforgettable travel experience that is value-driven. While the treatment of our ad films contains an element of humour, these are invitations to bid excuses goodbye and say yes to the wonders of travel.”

Added Pravin Sutar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Orchard, Cleartrip’s creative agency: “Travel, as a category, has been cracking the wildest of ideas. So, we decided to do something that stands out and stays true to human behaviour. When things don’t go their way, people pull the craziest hacks, cook up weird stories, and come up with lame excuses, to get their thing done. And all we had to say was, “Isse accha, Cleartrip kar lete.”

We aren’t sure if all of this works. Travel ticketing is a lot about pricing, and, sadly, Cleartrip doesn’t always offer the most attractive for ticket costs.