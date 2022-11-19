Cinthol soap launches new brand campaign film

18 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Cinthol, the Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soap, has launched a new advertising campaign targeting consumers in Tamil Nadu. Titled ‘Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun’ (Kothikum Veyilil Dhaan Kanavugal Jolikkum), the film is built around the aspirations of women in Tamil Nadu today.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “While working on the campaign, we recognized that brands of stature like Cinthol must insightfully reflect the current aspirations of our consumers in its narrative. Women today have greater confidence in aspiring to challenging professions that enable them to play an even larger role in building a stronger nation for the next generation. Cinthol, a symbol of trust in Tamil Nadu, plays a pivotal role here as a foundational step in providing expert recommended skin health, protecting consumers from harsh environmental factors like dust, heat and pollution.”

Added Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia: “With this idea, Cinthol furthers its legacy of being a doctor-recommended soap and a skin health expert. The central brand thought, ‘Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun’, seeks to inspire women to follow their dreams regardless of any barriers that may come in their way.”