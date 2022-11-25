Ceat is tyre sponsor for Rider Mania 2022

By Our Staff

Ceat Limited, the tyre manufacturing company owned by the RPG Group, was the exclusive tyre sponsor for Rider Mania 2022, the annual motorcycle festival organised by Royal Enfield Bikes.

At Rider Mania 2022, Ceat also sponsored Ceat Adventure Trail and Ceat Dirt Track events. Royal Enfield’s newest flagship offering ‘The Super Meteor 650’ was unveiled at the Rider Mania. As the exclusive Royal Enfield Tyre Partner for the Super Meteor 650, Ceat showcased its new Aramid based Bias Belted Tyres for the Royal Enfield Bike. Ceat also organised ‘Tread Your Way’, a fun activity for the participants, wherein participants were asked to design the most suitable tread using clay and tools for various riding conditions. Ceat Tyres also sponsored a women riders’ team who drove from all the way from Kerala for Rider Mania.

Commenting on the event, Lakshminarayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres said: “We are delighted to be the exclusive sponsors for Rider Mania 2022. It is a one-of-its-kind event for biking enthusiasts. The event gives a slice of differentiated challenges for the riders’ abilities and helped them acquire knowledge and experience to tackle difficult terrains. We were overwhelmed by the huge level of participation in the event. At Ceat, we will continue to support the motoring talent of India and look forward to more such events in the future.”