Ceat appoints Lakshminarayan B as CMO

15 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Tyres major Ceat Ltd has announced the appointment of Lakshmi Narayanan B as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company. In this role, Lakshminarayanan will spearhead the marketing initiatives of the company across all passenger vehicles, truck and bus in all markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at Ceat Tyres said: “We are extremely happy to welcome Lakshminarayanan onboard as our CMO. He is a highly experienced professional with a strong track record of building brands. His experience in the consumer marketing space as well as deep insights into the consumer psyche will play a pivotal role in shaping our marketing strategy and reinforce our position as a provider of Safe and Smart Mobility.”

Added Lakshminarayanan: “I am excited to lead and drive new frontiers with Ceat Tyres. I have seen the evolution of the brand over years in both key OE manufacturers as well as consumers. CEAT has built interesting communication & invested smartly in the world of sports and I am committed to playing a big role in building on the great foundation that the company has laid in the automotive space. I see an opportunity in building the brand through seamless and superlative experience for our consumers and partners.”