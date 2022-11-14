Canon launches film to unveil latest EOS R6 Mark II

14 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Canon India has launched a new digital film titled ‘Make it Dramagic’ to unveil its latest camera in the EOS R line-up, the EOS R6 Mark II.

On the launch of the film, C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Consumer System Products, and Imaging Communication Business said: “At Canon, we believe in creating imaging solutions that push creative boundaries for photographers and filmmakers to capture the extraordinary. The digital film celebrates the spirit of ‘dramagic’ that can be brought to reality with our latest marvel- the EOS R6 Mark II. The futuristic build and advanced features of the EOS R6 Mark II with respect to image quality and post-production speed, make it an effortless fit across genres. We are of the utmost belief that India will be in as much awe of this new marvel and what it can do, as much as we at Canon are.”