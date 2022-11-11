Cadbury 5 Star changes logo to Five Stars

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate brand from Mondelez India, has taken its tagline ‘Do Nothing’, a notch higher. The brand has simplified its logo into a graphic of five stars. The campaign is created and conceptualised by Ogilvy Mumbai.

Said Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India: “With every subsequent Cadbury 5 Star campaign, we have strived to do something out of the box while shining a spotlight on the ‘Do Nothing’ proposition. As a youth centric brand, all our recent efforts were aimed to resonate with the current generation – from NothingCoin, to our Valentine’s Day alibi campaign ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’ campaign. Now with #5StarsEverywhere, the goal is to get consumers to engage with the brand in the most inventive way possible. By simply tweaking our logo, the brand has created waves by investing next to nothing on advertising and still gaining maximum eyeballs across almost every app. Steering away from the quintessential way of promotions, Cadbury 5 Star adds a fresh perspective by relaxing and leveraging the five-star review on the apps to spread the sweet message – Do Nothing.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “Cadbury 5 Star believes in the philosophy of ‘Doing Nothing’. To solidify this idea in young minds, we conceptualized a smart hack with #5StarEverywhere. This is a disruptive, app takeover idea which maximises partnerships by ensuring that 5 Star’s brand logo integration happens effortlessly across apps which have a rating mechanism. In the festive season when brands bombard consumers with thousands of branded ads, we cleverly re-designed the 5 Star wrapper to mimic the ‘ratings’ section which are present across most apps and subliminally turned them into ads for 5 Star. So now anyone who sees an app rating page will think of Cadbury 5 Star. Yes, you will see a 5 Star literally everywhere. The list goes across platforms, service categories, languages, and countries. What adds to the fun, thanks to our ingenious idea, is that the brand will achieve to be literally everywhere and be part of fun conversations by doing nothing beyond the regular media budget.”