Bournvita rolls out drive for parenting with ‘faith not force’

11 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

Cadbury Bournvita, in keeping with its narrative on progressive parenting and preparation, has released a new campaign film to recognise and nurture every child’s individual potential. The campaign is titled ‘faith not force’ – A movement that aims to enlighten parents to take notice of their children’s true talent instead of forcing them into preset career molds.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikasdeep Katyal, Director– Marketing, GCBM, Mondelez India: “Over the last seven decades, Cadbury Bournvita has successfully built a strong bond with parents by delivering on the nutritional needs. While society continues to view career options with a limited spectrum, we realized the need to urge parents to take off the pressure of latching the same career choices onto their children. Our idea is built on a simple premise of not overlooking a child’s true potential, and we are confident that the innovation in terms of the packaging will help parents take notice of the campaign along with the #FaithNotForce pledge on www.thebournvitastore.in. We sincerely hope to gain support in our attempt towards instilling faith and celebrating every child’s uniqueness.”

Said Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India who helm the team that conceived and executed the idea: “It took a long time and many test runs before we could get this project to the floor. Right from idea to execution, our creative team, Akshay Seth and Chinmay Raut, and the larger Bournvita team at Ogilvy have spared no effort. From the birth of the idea to planning the campaign ecosystem, designing the packs and e-commerce page, it has been an exciting journey. When people around saw the idea, the emotions it evoked was all the proof we needed, that we’ve hit upon a truth that needs to be told. Forced Packs is an intervention; to stop pushing our ambitions onto our children.”