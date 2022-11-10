BL Agro obtains naming rights for platforms at Delhi Railway Station

10 Nov,2022

By Our Staff

BL Agro Industries, the edible oil and food manufacturing company, has been granted naming rights of New Delhi Railway Station platforms 14, 15 and 16. The tenure of the rights with BL Agro is for one year initially, starting this October.

With this agreement, Platforms 14 and 15 will be branded as ‘Nourish Platform 14 and 15’ and Platform 16, the one on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station, will be branded as ‘Bail Kolhu Platform No. 16’. Leads Brand Connect, the advertising agency, has conceptualised, created and executed the naming rights of all three platforms.

Said Ghanshyam Khandelwal, Chairman, BL Agro: “It is an appreciable initiative taken by Indian Railways, and I congratulate the ministry for such progressive vision. It indeed is a landmark moment for us and we’re ecstatic to be spearheading it for New Delhi Railway Station.”

Added Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect: “Branding of railway platforms has never been done in India, so we get the opportunity to approach the project through an experimental, artistic yet very human lens. LBC and BL Agro have collaborated for a long time, ideating campaigns that broke stereotypes time and again and sparked raging conversations. This gives us yet another chance to do some out of the box thinking on how to brand Platform 16 for Bail Kolhu and Platforms 14 and 15 for Nourish.”