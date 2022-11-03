Bikano goes for Dabang at PKL 9

By Our Staff

Bikano, Bikanervala has decided to sponsor Team Dabang Delhi for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. With this partnership, the Bikano logo will feature prominently on the right sleeves of Team Dabang Delhi’s competition t-shirts through the duration of this season. Also the logo will feature across all in-stadium branding collateral and across ATL-BTL and digital branding as well.

Said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano: “This has been a blessed year for brand Bikano as markets are open and people are back to spend on snacking after two years of Lockdown. In order to consolidate these good times, as a leading FMCG company, we are looking to spread awareness about our brand and products via diverse, aggressive marketing campaigns. And what could be better than being associated with Pro Kabaddi League and, specifically, the defending champions of the previous season – Team Dabang Delhi. Kabaddi is a beloved sport of India, and the league has managed to win the hearts of millions of people across the world so we decided to sponsor the original sport of India.”