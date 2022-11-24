Bhavesh Kosambia joins Wondrlab as Content Lead

24 Nov,2022

By Our Staaff

Wondrlab has appointed Bhavesh Kosambia as Content Lead. As a part of strengthening its creative leadership team, Kosambia will report to CCO Amit Akali and lead a set of key accounts and talent.

Kosambia was last with Grey as Group Creative Director. Said Akali on the appointment: “I’ve been lucky to work with Bhavesh in the past. Both, as a creative person and as a film maker. He’s done some of our best work as a director and I’ve seen him do his magic as a creative team lead. He’s one of those rare people that is constantly learning and evolving. And I’m sure he’ll quickly get down to doing cutting-edge, platform first, tech-led work. We are also clear that inhouse talent is going to get all possible opportunities, especially with our in-house production set up – Bhavesh has already directed a few films for us, including the recent ‘Karva Chauth’ film for Bharat Matrimony. Most importantly, he’s someone our clients can depend upon as a partner and support system to build their brands.”

Bhavesh Kosambia, Creative Lead, Wondrlab, adds, “I have always believed that any place is made by the people who work there and my association with Wonderlab and What’s Your Problem for the last couple of years has just proved me right again. The energy, dedication, and quest for doing something different by Amit, Rakesh and Saurabh can only be experienced only if you work with them. Currently the place is buzzing with talented and hungry for good work people and equally hungry for good work clients. Honestly speaking I feel like an extended family who has come to feast at a table where everyone is already enjoying whatever they are supposed to do. And I am sure I too will be able to join the party.”