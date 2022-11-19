BBDO wins mandate for Cargill edible oil

By Our Staff

Cargill India, the American global food corporation, has appointed BBDO India to manage the brand strategy and creative for their edible oil brands portfolio.

Asked about the partnership, BBDO India’s GM and chief growth officer, Nikhil Mahajan, said: “The relationship between us has been built on great conversations, insightful work and the desire to do something more than just an ad. With a unified vision and a common goal, I am certain that this partnership will lead to some great pieces of work that will always find ways to stir up a conversation with our consumer.”

Added Krishna Mani, Chief Creative officer BBDO India (Delhi): “We are really looking forward to working with our partners at Cargill to write meaningful and impactful narratives for various brands in their portfolio.”